7-year-old found dead in his home, North Carolina police say. His parents are charged

The mother and stepfather of a 7-year-old were arrested after the child was found dead in a North Carolina home, media outlets report.

Police were called to the family’s home in Fayetteville at 4:42 a.m. Wednesday about “an unresponsive person,” according to the Fayetteville Observer.

Police found 7-year-old Eathan Bates and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to WNCN.

Evie Loretta Bates, 24, and Saint Michael Edwards, 23, were arrested and charged with felony intentional child abuse and inflicting serious bodily injury, according to jail records.

They are both being held on a $1 million bond, according to records.

Police are investigating and more charges are possible following an autopsy, WNCN reported.