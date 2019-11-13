3-year-old was sleeping in car as thief sped off with her inside, NC mom says

Police are looking for a man they say stole a car while a child was inside in North Carolina.

Lt. Hubert Graham with the Rowland Police Department told WPDE that Marco Rodriguez, 29, stole a car from outside a store in Rowland while a child was inside it.

The child’s mom, Megan Haywood, told WMBF that, over the weekend, her 3-year-old was with her dad in the parking lot of the store where she works and was asleep in the backseat.

When the child’s dad stepped out of the car to ask if Haywood was off work, Haywood says a man jumped in the car and drove off, according to WMBF.

“I didn’t know if he would get away and harm my baby in any kind of way,” Haywood said, according to WMBF. “I was scared. I was praying. I was begging the Lord to return my child safely.”

Haywood told WPDE that he eventually let the child out of the car “in the middle of the road” and a “Good Samaritan” picked her up.

Rodriguez is wanted for larceny of a motor vehicle and kidnapping, the police department said on Facebook, and anyone who sees him or knows where he is can call the Rowland Police Department at 910-422-3311 or the Robeson County Sheriff Office 910-671-3170.

He is also wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in connection to charges of felony breaking and entering and larceny, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Rowland is about 110 miles south of Raleigh.