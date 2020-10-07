$1 lottery ticket wins North Carolina man a big prize — and he wants to share it

One dollar is all it took to change a Harnett County man’s life.

Harrison Ridgell III bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket Monday at Cape Fear Beverage in Lillington, and later that night, while watching TV at his parents house, found out it was worth $328,841, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery release.

Staring at the screen, he was shocked by what he saw.

“I already knew the numbers in my head and when I saw them come out I said, ‘Hey! That’s my numbers,’” Ridgell said.

He’d recognize them anywhere, a mix of birthdays, days of the week, “and numbers I feel like are lucky.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After taxes, Ridgell took home $232,655, according to the NC Education Lottery. He collected his winnings Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Ridgell said he wants to share his good fortune.

“I wanted to win a Cash 5 jackpot because I want to do something good with the money,” he said. “It ain’t about me. We can do more if we just take ourselves out of the picture. We gotta reach down and gotta help somebody else up.”

He wants to give some of his winnings to a non-profit in his community focused on helping youths.

“It’s about what you’re going to leave in this world to make it better for somebody else,” he said. “This is a blessing and I’m going to use it for something good for the betterment of the people in my community.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Ridgell won a third of the $987,523 Cash 5 jackpot, according to the release. Two others bought winning tickets online, and will split the remaining prize money.