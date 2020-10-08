Horses at NC stable are falling ill at alarming rate from mystery illness, owners say

The unexpected death of an 18-year-old show horse in September in eastern North Carolina sent the stable that looked after her into a tailspin.

But the “horror story” didn’t end there, according to New Hope Stables in Hertford.

Three more horses have died and at least a dozen others are sick from a mysterious disease that swept the stables seemingly overnight, according to local media reports and updates on the stable’s Facebook page. A horse named Hidden Treasure was the first to fall ill on Sept. 23. She had to be put down within a day, New Hope said.

“After two long weeks, we still don’t know what the cause of the sickness is,” volunteer Nancy Harrell told WTKR on Wednesday.

Hertford sits on the banks of the Perquimans River, which flows into the Albemarle Sound on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The largely rural community is surrounded by farmland, where New Hope Stables and its horses reside.

New Hope has been family owned and operated for 35 years, according to its website. The stable offers riding and jumping lessons in addition to teaching students “proper horsemanship.”

But not as of late.

New Hope closed Sept. 24 after Hidden Treasure’s death with a promise to reopen the following Monday, Sept. 28, its Facebook page states. But when the owners returned from church on Sept. 27, they found a second horse — Koda — “laying down in obvious distress.”

Several other horses seemed out of sorts as well, according to New Hope’s Facebook page.

Koda appeared to be exhibiting the same symptoms Hidden Treasure showed, including colic, diarrhea, lethargy and a fever. He was immediately taken to the emergency veterinary clinic where Hidden Treasure had been.

“Our hope was to get him there in time to save him,” the stables said on Sept. 28.

Koda was given “round the clock care” while volunteers looked after the remaining horses at the stable, according to Facebook updates. Several were running a fever, some above 100 degrees.

The initial thought was that it was some kind of virus, prompting the stable to go into quarantine for 30 days with no horses “allowed in or out,” New Hope said. Lessons were also canceled and visitors were barred from entry.

In an update Oct. 1, New Hope announced three more horses — Fancy, Koda and Sweet Dixie — had to be put down.

Fancy’s body was sent to the N.C. State Infectious Disease Center “for extensive testing in hopes of finding answers to save the remaining herd.”

But the stable still lacks answers.

The horses have tested negative for the coronavirus, Cryptosporidiosis, Clostridium and Salmonella, and Fancy’s necropsy hadn’t determined a cause of death, according to an Oct. 4 update on the stable’s Facebook page. Tests on the horses’ food came back negative, and New Hope was still waiting for testing to be completed on the water.

“The only constant in my life this week has been my 4:30 a.m. cup of coffee with my husband in the parking lot,” one of the stable’s owners wrote on Facebook. “I haven’t been home since Sunday when Koda fell ill.”

The horses “show little movement and pale faces, and make no noise,” WTKR reported. They are receiving IV solutions through narrow tubes in their necks.

“We isolated each horse in their own stall,” Georgeanne Midgette, the stable’s co-owner, told the TV station. “We’ve been bleaching our shoes, basically bleaching our hands and our whole bodies.”

By Oct. 7, another horse — Sunny — was on the decline.

According to an update on New Hope’s Facebook page, the horse has “received 18 bags of fluids in the last 24 hours” and was being closely monitored by the veterinarian. A horse named Stormy, meanwhile, was showing improvement.

Harrell, one of the volunteers, told WTKR the medical bills could exceed $200,000. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help offset the cost, and donations are also being accepted directly by The Oaks Veterinary Clinic at 14202 Benns Church Blvd. in Smithfield, Virginia, where many of the horses have been treated.

“I never thought the day would come when the barn would look more like a hospital than a barn,” New Hope said.