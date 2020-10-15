Here’s what Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski wants you to know about voting in NC

Duke University basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski shared his “game plan” for voting in North Carolina in a public service announcement released Thursday — including a tidbit about enlisting his wife for help.

Krzyzewski, who has been the head men’s basketball coach at Duke since 1980, laid out the “do’s and don’ts” of voting in a three-and-a-half-minute video shared on Facebook by NowThis. It’s the second PSA from the media outlet educating North Carolina voters about the upcoming election after actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis shared how to register to vote last week.

“Hey North Carolina. I’m Mike Krzyzewski, here to tell you to vote,” Krzyzewski said at the start of the video. “It’s super easy and it’s so important.”

First up? Vote early.

Early voting in North Carolina started Thursday and continues until Oct. 31. For those who haven’t registered to vote, Krzyzewski said they can go to the state Board of Elections website, search for an early voting location in their county and register to vote there using an ID and proof of residence.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“It’s easy to do. You go register and vote all at the same location,” he said in the video. “Now how easy is that.”

Missed early voting? There are still a few plays left, according to Krzyzewski.

North Carolinians can vote in person on Election Day or by mail. For in-person voting, Coach K told voters to look up their polling location on the state board of elections website. Voters don’t need an ID to vote, but they also can’t register to vote on Nov. 3.

“Don’t think you can register on Election Day,” he said. “North Carolina does not offer same-day registration on Election Day.”

To vote by mail, voters must request an absentee ballot by Oct. 27, Krzyzewski said. They can download the application from the state board of elections website and then email it to the county board of elections.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Absentee voters need a witness signature for their vote to count, according to the video.

“Have a family member of friend sign your absentee ballot,” Krzyzewski said. “My wife signed mine.”

Once the mail-in ballot is completed, it must be postmarked by 5 p.m. on Election Day and received by Nov. 12 for the vote to count. Absentee or mail-in ballots can also be returned in-person to a ballot drop-off station at an early voting site or county board elections office — which is what Coach K said he and his wife did.

The PSA also reminds voters not to take a picture of their finished ballot, which is illegal in North Carolina, or leave when the polls close on Election Day.

“Election day is Nov. 3. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.,” Krzyzewski said. “As long as you are in line by 7:30 p.m., you have the right to vote.”

The basketball coach is an unaffiliated voter in North Carolina’s voting records database, which shows he has voted in the last four presidential elections, The News & Observer reported.

But he has talked publicly about President Donald Trump. In a speech at the Durham Sports Club in 2017, he said the president lacked accountability.

“In our world, we’re usually accountable to somebody. Eventually all of us are accountable to our maker,” Krzyzewski said. “I think the only person in our country who’s not accountable to anybody is our president. Although he should realize he’s accountable to all people. We only get a chance once every four years to make that determination.”

He’s also been vocal about Black Lives Matter.

Earlier this year, when racial unrest rocked towns and cities across the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Krzyzewski recorded a nearly three-minute video showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement, ESPN reported.

“Black lives matter,” he said. “We should be saying it every day. It’s not political. This is not a political statement. It’s a human rights statement. It’s a fairness statement.”

Black Lives Matter pic.twitter.com/p14w8PFdhY — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) June 26, 2020