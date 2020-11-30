Christian teacher sexually abused family members through multiple marriages, NC cops say

A 75-year-old former Christian school teacher in North Carolina is accused of sexually abusing family members for decades beginning in the 1970s, according to local law enforcement.

But the alleged abuse didn’t come to light until last year.

The arrest of James Fredrick Hammontree on sexual battery charges in 2019 prompted one of his victims — now an adult — to come forward with allegations he sexually abused her as a child starting in 1975, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

“Often when children are victims of sexual abuse, they are afraid to say anything out of fear of repercussions, feeling like it was their fault, or not being believed,” the sheriff’s office said in the release. “We want to stress that it is NEVER too late to report incidences like this and highly encourage anyone that is being victimized to tell someone: a teacher, pastor, friend, or law enforcement.”

Hammontree was teaching at a private christian school on the North Carolina coast at the time, which the Morehead City Police Department identified as Chosen Generation Christian Academy.

Chosen Generation encompasses students from Pre-K to 12th grade, police said in a news release at the time of Hammontree’s first arrest. The school leased spaced in the Morehead City Recreation Center, which is where police said the alleged sexual battery occurred.

Hammontree was placed on administrative leave and barred from the recreation center after his arrest, according to the release. A representative from Chosen Generation didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Monday.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office started investigating Hammontree after the arrest, and detectives discovered he “had been married numerous times and allegedly abused several additional family members.”

Though his alleged crimes occurred 45 years ago, the sheriff’s office said there is no statute of limitations.

Hammontree was arrested again on Nov. 24 and charged with nine counts of indecent liberties with a child under age 12, according to the sheriff’s office. He was issued a $180,000 bond at the Onslow County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on charges relating to the 2019 incident on Dec. 4.

