Missing teen believed to be in Raleigh area with ‘armed and dangerous’ cousin, cops say

A teenager who has been missing since before Thanksgiving might be in the Raleigh area with two people police say are “armed and dangerous.”

Landon Neal Harrelson, 15, disappeared Nov. 23 and was last seen wearing a pair of khakis and Fila brand sneakers, the Wilmington Police Department said in a news release Monday. Harrelson is believed to be traveling with his cousin Elijah Sachnoff and a second person named Cameron Nobel.

In an update Wednesday, police said Sachnoff and Nobel are likely “armed and dangerous” and should not be approached.

“They are likely in the Raleigh/Durham area driving a grey Mazda2 hatchback with Colorado license plate: ODM-964,” the release states. “Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately.”

Anyone with information about Harrelson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

