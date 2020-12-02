Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

North Carolina

Missing teen believed to be in Raleigh area with ‘armed and dangerous’ cousin, cops say

A teenager who has been missing since before Thanksgiving might be in the Raleigh area with two people police say are “armed and dangerous.”

Landon Neal Harrelson, 15, disappeared Nov. 23 and was last seen wearing a pair of khakis and Fila brand sneakers, the Wilmington Police Department said in a news release Monday. Harrelson is believed to be traveling with his cousin Elijah Sachnoff and a second person named Cameron Nobel.

In an update Wednesday, police said Sachnoff and Nobel are likely “armed and dangerous” and should not be approached.

“They are likely in the Raleigh/Durham area driving a grey Mazda2 hatchback with Colorado license plate: ODM-964,” the release states. “Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately.”

Anyone with information about Harrelson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer
Profile Image of Hayley Fowler
Hayley Fowler
Hayley Fowler is a reporter at The Charlotte Observer covering breaking and real-time news across North and South Carolina. She has a journalism degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and previously worked as a legal reporter in New York City before joining the Observer in 2019.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use