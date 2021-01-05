Nearly a dozen goats — some babies — found shot to death in North Carolina, police say

Deputies are seeking information after authorities say 11 goats were shot and killed in North Carolina. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nearly a dozen goats were shot and killed in North Carolina, officials say.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to the Ramseur area, where a livestock owner reported finding several dead animals over the weekend.

Eleven goats, including five babies, were likely killed on Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

As of Tuesday morning, officials in the area roughly 60 miles west of Raleigh were seeking information about the deaths. Deputies ask anyone with information to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463 or the sheriff’s office at 336-318-6699.