Young seals are showing up on Outer Banks beaches. Yes, they bite, experts say

Young seals are showing up on Outer Banks beaches, something that is both rare and expected as part of a seasonal winter migration.

Photos of the season’s first reported sighting were posted Tuesday by a beach rental agency in Corolla, showing a plump seal sunning itself several feet from a vacation home. Corolla is on the northern end of North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

“Over the next several months, you may encounter seals on Cape Hatteras National Seashore beaches,” the seashore posted Dec. 28 on Facebook. “Seals ... typically haul out on beaches to rest after a period of feeding in the ocean.”

Seals are uncommon on the Outer Banks outside of the migration period, making their appearance something of an event for locals and tourists.

Sightings in past years have described the seal pups as looking “exhausted,” even to the point of appearing “too tired to move” for extended periods. Most are gray seals and harbor seals, headed south “from growing colonies in New England and Canada.”

They’re typically young, because it’s tougher for pups to compete with adults for food in their home waters, McClatchy News reported.

Seals are federally protected mammals, making it illegal “to touch, feed, or otherwise harass” them, the National Park Service says. Experts recommend staying 50 yards away, partly because seals have been known to attack people, according to Oceanwide-expeditions.com.

“Seals are wild animals that can be aggressive and bite, causing major wounds and possibly infections to humans,” the International Fund for Animal Welfare reports.

However, seals often warn in advance of an attack by lifting their head and producing “increased vocalizations,” experts say.