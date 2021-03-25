Kitten found ‘frightened and alone’ gets home with Durham police officer who saved it

A kitten found “frightened and alone” in Durham this week got a new home with a police officer. Durham Police Department

A kitten found “in distress” in North Carolina this week got a new home with a police officer who rescued it.

Two Durham police officers, E.L. Masnik and J.N. Rowsey, were on patrol when they saw the “tiny kitten” near Linwood Avenue and Dawkins Street, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The kitten appeared “frightened and alone,” so the officers brought it into the patrol car. Photos from the department show the the fur ball wrapped in a towel and also perching on the shoulder of one of the officers.

Masnik and Rowsey searched the neighborhood trying to find the kitten’s owners or mother but “had no luck,” police said.

“We couldn’t leave the kitten in the street,” Masnik said, according to the Facebook post.

So Rowsey decided to take it home.

“The kitten, who has not been named yet, quickly made itself comfortable and appears very happy to have found a new home with Officer Rowsey,” police said.