North Carolina went head-to-head against other states. How did it rank nationally?

North Carolina went head-to-head against other U.S. states — and was crowned one of the most popular in the nation.

The state ranked No. 5 after winning most of its side-by-side match-ups, according to survey results released Tuesday by market research firm YouGov.

To come up with the findings, the data company said 1,211 adults participated in a nationally representative survey from March 12 to 15. In each round, people were shown a list of two states and asked to choose which was the best.

In the competition between 50 states and Washington, D.C., “each respondent saw seven match-ups, and no respondent saw a state twice,” YouGov said.

North Carolina was named one of the nation’s favorites after winning 61% of the times it faced off against other states, results show.

Some social media users gave props to the prominent place on the nationwide list.

“This is the biggest win for North Carolina since maybe forever,” one Twitter user wrote.

While the YouGov survey didn’t say how North Carolina earned a spot near the top of the list, it’s easy to assume Americans might be in awe of the state’s sunny beaches, rugged mountains and tasty barbecue.

While the state is a popular vacation spot, it’s also a common destination for outsiders looking to relocate, including those who want to escape harsh northern winters.

Jobs could be another factor, with plenty of biotech companies and other high-paying industries in the region. The state had a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 5.7% in February, lower than the national rate of 6.2%.

“North Carolina is beautiful,” one person tweeted in response to the results. “Beaches and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Kind of best of both worlds.”

“I love NC! Outer banks in the east, Mountains in the west. Research Triangle Great colleges like Chapel Hill, Duke, etc It’s a truly purple state with alot more opportunities & innovation than SC (Charleston is lovely though),” another Twitter user wrote.

But apparently those gems were no match for the assets in Hawaii and Colorado, which were the highest-ranking states in the competition.

“Hawaii, which is well-known for its beautiful beaches and warm weather, took the top spot by winning 69% of its matchups,” YouGov said in its results. “With its scenic mountains, hiking paths, and recreational marijuana industry, Colorado took second place with 65% of matches won.”

Also beating out North Carolina were Virginia and Nevada.

Landing at the bottom of the list was Washington, D.C., which won 35% of its match-ups.