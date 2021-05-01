On the side of Andrew Brown Jr.’s home, a muralist tries to capture his spirit

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, Ulysses Edwards started painting Andrew Brown Jr.’s face on the Roanoke Avenue side of the Perry Street home where Brown spent his final days.

As protesters marched by, Edwards remained on a step ladder, using spray paint to fill in an outline of Brown’s face from the chin up.

“I’m proud of my community for standing up and fighting for what they feel is right, and I’m honored that they trusted me with this piece,” Edwards told The News & Observer, “because it’s all a part of the movement, and everything is sensitive right now.”

Ulysses Edwards begins a mural of Andrew Brown Jr. on the side of Brown’s Perry Street home on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Elizabeth City, N.C. This is the ninth day of demonstrations in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.’s death at the hands of Pasquotank County deputies. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The owner of the Perry Street home, which Brown was renting, asked Edwards to paint the memorial on the white brick wall facing Roanoke Street. As Edwards worked this weekend, a tire track was still visible in the yard, evidence of Brown’s last moments, when he tried to flee Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputies who had come to serve search and arrest warrants.

To the right of where Edwards was painting, the side of the house was still covered in mud, thrown up as Brown’s tires churned through the yard.

Edwards, a local tattoo artist who is often known as “Jimmy Bones,” said he has known Brown since they were a year apart at Northeastern High School, then the only high school in Pasquotank County.

In high school, Edwards said, Brown was calm and laid back. Edwards called Brown “a ladies’ man” and said he couldn’t ever recall Brown getting into a fight.

“He’s never been violent, he’s never been a mean type of guy,” Edwards said. “Just down to earth, kind of to himself a little bit, but he would help before he would hurt you.”

Edwards remained familiar with Brown and his family as they grew older. He said he is close with Khalil Ferebee, Brown’s oldest son.

The Sunday before Brown was killed, he was at Edwards’ cousin’s house, helping them move an old car.

“Good guy, willing to help,” Edwards said.

In the photo Edwards is using as the basis for the mural, Brown is gazing stoically at the camera. Edwards said many people have asked why he didn’t use a picture where Brown was smiling.

Ulysses Edwards poses for a portrait of a mural of Andrew Brown Jr. he is painting on the side of Brown’s Perry Street home on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Elizabeth City, N.C. Edwards went to school with Brown, and is a local tattoo artist who was asked by the landlord of the home to paint the mural. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

“Those are great pictures, but a mural is supposed to tell a story, I feel as an artist,” Edwards said. “And I wanted to tell this story through his face. ... This is very serious, and it’s something we have to really take seriously as a community.”

Edwards painted through the night Thursday, stopping around 5:30 Friday morning to take a break. He returned late Friday morning and continued to work through the day, stopping to talk to media members who saw the mural.

Like many in Elizabeth City, Edwards has followed stories about Black men elsewhere who have been shot and killed by police, but was surprised when it happened so close to home. If Brown’s death is not investigated thoroughly, Edwards said, it could create a barrier of mistrust between law enforcement and the community.

“We need transparency, we need accountability and we need to feel safe,” Edwards said.

After the painting is finished, Edwards said, he hopes that everybody who sees it will remember his friend’s name.

“We’ll get the message out to say his name,” Edwards said, “that even if you don’t say it out loud, you’ll ride by, you’ll think, ‘Andrew Brown.’”