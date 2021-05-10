North Carolina

Snow in May? No, but ice piles up after hail storms pelt North Carolina, videos show

Hail storms transformed parts of Greensboro, NC into a winter landscape.
Spring is well past sprung, but parts of North Carolina look like they’re caught in winter’s chilly grip Monday after hail storms pelted homes, businesses and highways with ice.

Videos out of Greensboro capture the deluge.

The storms left behind piles of ice along Greensboro roadways that look like snow.

One parking lot was transformed into a slushy bog, and some residents couldn’t resist playing in it.

Much of North Carolina was under a severe thunderstorm watch during the afternoon, and scattered hail storms were reported, including in Alamance and Chatham counties. More wet and potentially wild weather is possible throughout the state.

