This NC city ranks among best-run in US — and another wasn’t far behind on the list

Durham was named one of the best-run cities in the nation.

North Carolina is home to one of the best-run cities in the country, a new report finds.

Durham ranks No. 7 on a list of places where leadership is most effective, according to results released Tuesday from personal finance website WalletHub.

Raleigh didn’t place too far behind, earning a No. 11 spot on the list.

The North Carolina cities made it to the top of the rankings after WalletHub said it studied “150 of the most populated cities” in the nation. Using data from the U.S. government and other sources, analysts measured each city in six categories: financial stability, economy, education, health, safety, and infrastructure and pollution.

After calculating those scores, each city’s quality of services was compared to its per-capita budget, according to WalletHub.

Among all cities, Durham earned one of the highest marks for budgeting.

But the Bull City ranked lower on the list for “quality of city services.” Within that measure, Durham received top scores for its financial stability and economy, categories which weighed debt, housing prices, poverty and unemployment rates.

Also among city services, Wallethub said Durham scored above or just about average for education, health and safety, results show. And the city ranked among the lowest in the nation for infrastructure and pollution, which looked at transportation and the environment.

Raleigh fared a bit better for city services but lagged behind Durham in the budget category, results show.

The Bull City is accustomed to earning top spots on national lists.

In May, Durham was named among the cities offering the highest concentrations of in-demand jobs for recent graduates.

That same month, another ranking dubbed Durham as one of the best places for people entering the workforce to live, McClatchy News reported.

On the most recent list, other North Carolina cities in the rankings were Greensboro at No. 22 and Charlotte at No. 105.

Overall, WalletHub said the place that best managed its resources was was Nampa, Idaho, roughly 20 miles outside of Boise. The lowest-ranking city on the list was Washington, D.C.