$1 million Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina, but the prize hasn’t been claimed

A North Carolina lottery player won $1 million — but hasn’t claimed the prize yet.

Someone is set to get a big windfall after buying a lucky Powerball ticket at a Harris Teeter grocery store in Wilson, roughly 50 miles southeast of Raleigh, the N.C. Education Lottery said Wednesday in a news release.

It turns out, the $2 ticket matched enough numbers in Monday’s drawing to score the top prize in the nation that night. The lottery player beat 1-in-11.6 million odds to win big, officials said, but fell short of hitting the jackpot.

This week was the first time the Powerball game picked a winner on a Monday. That day now “joins the current schedule of Wednesday and Saturday night drawings,” according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

The winning ticket has the numbers 17-36-47-60-61.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Though no one had come forward as of 1:28 p.m. Thursday, the winner has about six months to claim the prize money, lottery spokesperson Garcelle Vierra told McClatchy News in an email.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.