‘We’re under attack’: NC service members recall events of 9/11, and the aftermath

For some service members, 9/11 either changed the course of their careers or started careers.

Soldiers and airmen at Fort Bragg and Pope Airfield were part of the first American forces to deploy to Iraq and Afghanistan and were among the last to leave Afghanistan at the end of the nearly 20-year conflict.

These are the stories of Pope airmen who were either new to the military during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, or decided to join shortly after.

Pope commander part of first flights into Afghanistan

On Sept. 10, 2001, Col. Joseph Vanoni landed back in Charleston about 11:30 p.m. after vacationing in California with his then-girlfriend, now wife. At the time, the then-1st Lt. Vanoni was stationed at Charleston Air Force Base as a C-17 copilot.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Vanoni is now commander of the 43rd Air Mobility Group at Pope Army Airfield.

Vanoni had returned to work the morning of Sept. 11th when he noticed no one was in their usual meeting space.

He worried he’d missed a commander’s call or mandatory formation but found the rest of the squadron watching the television.

“Right after I walked in, I remember the second airplane hit the second tower,” Vanoni said.

He still remembers his squadron commander’s reaction.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“He specifically said, ‘We’re under attack. Go home. You’re all on alert. Pack your bag. We’ll call you later with details,’” Vanoni said.

Col. Joseph Vanoni, commander of the 43rd Air Mobility Group at Pope Army Airfield, was among the first pilots to fly C17s into Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Air Force

Vanoni went home and received a call later that night letting him know a major would be his aircraft commander and a captain would be the other copilot.

Five days later, four jets from Charleston and maintenance crews departed and landed in Morón, Spain.

Midway through unloading, the plan changed as they were granted access to go to Sigonella Naval Air Station in Sicily.

The next day, they started moving equipment into Turkey and the Middle East.

Vanoni’s first mission was flying equipment south of Doha, Qatar, to what is now Al Udeid Air Base.

He spent about a month flying missions back and forth, went home for 24 hours and was sent right back to Sigonella for another six weeks. There, he was part of staging crews, aircraft and equipment to move cargo quicker.

During that time, they helped move 10th Mountain Division soldiers and equipment from Fort Drum, New York, to Uzbekistan’s Karshi-Khanabad Air Base.

Vanoni went home around Thanksgiving after catching the flu, but as soon as he was better, he started flying into Afghanistan in November 2001.

Since then, there have been countless missions to Afghanistan.

The first couple of years he was away from home up to 300 days a year, as troop presence grew in Afghanistan and in Iraq in 2003.

Between 2008 to 2010, Vanoni noticed how Kandahar and Bagram air bases in Afghanistan



changed from the first few years, as he was assigned to the Air Force’s Central Staff that was responsible for air operations in the U.S. Central Command region.

The staff was part of projects to build new runways in Afghanistan and expand ramp space in Kandahar.

Between 2014 and 2015, Vanoni, as a commander, deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, flying into the same areas of Afghanistan he initially flew into in 2001.

“Then you fast forward (to) the last three weeks,” Vanoni said. “The team here at Pope … We were doing the initial planning with the Army in their movement into Afghanistan, and were responsible for the launch of the Army out of Fort Bragg.”

The Pope crews supported operations that enabled the 82nd Airborne Division’s brigade combat team and battalion to deploy in support of drawdown and evacuation missions last month out of Afghanistan.

Vanoni said it’s “been full circle and surreal” to be part of the first military flights into Bagram and Kandahar after 9/11 and 20 years later to be part of the team that launched the Army unit that helped close out the Afghanistan campaign.

In reflecting on 9/11, Vanoni said it’s a moment in history similar to the Challenger explosion, President John F. Kennedy’s assassination or D-Day.

A couple of years ago, his son was 16, and 9/11 was reduced to a paragraph in his son’s history book.

“It was emotional and it was kind of upsetting, almost in my opinion, that that’s what this generation is going to know,” Vanoni said.

Vanoni said he recognizes that some of the loadmasters, airmen, soldiers and other service members in Afghanistan in the past couple of weeks read a similar paragraph about 9/11 in a history book or were born after 9/11.

“Twenty years is a long time, and what I tried to impress upon to my kids and what I’ve tried to impress upon the young airmen here is that we have to respect the history of it,” he said.

Vanoni said he thinks the military made America safer from terrorism and helped a nation develop.

He said generations of Afghan women graduated from school in those 20 years and some families now have the opportunity to succeed.

“We have to focus on that ...,” he said. “We can forecast history. We can project history, but we can’t actually write it until it’s happened.”

History, he said, is studied in hopes of not repeating the same mistakes.

“I don’t want (people) to not think about the sacrifices that people did make in the defense of our great nation in the war on terrorism, across the board,” Vanoni said.

Superintendent commits to not forgetting

Chief Master Sgt. Mariah Armga joined the Air Force out of high school as a way to help pay



for college after her father died when she was 16.

Armga, who is superintendent for the 43d Air Mobility Operations Group at Pope Army Airfield, was at her first duty station in Hawaii on 9/11.

She worked with a joint command as part of an intelligence squadron at Hickam Air Force Base.

She said she went to sleep around midnight Hawaii time on Sept. 11, 2001, when a few hours later she received calls from coworkers who told her to turn on the TV.

Being on an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Armga said, it seemed as if she was isolated from what was going on.

“I just remember a lot of the conversations dominating the radio waves and then the airwaves over the next few days was kind of ties to Pearl Harbor and what had happened there, and then what was going on at the time and what that meant for us as a nation, as well as the military,” she said.

Chief Master Sgt. Mariah Armga, superintendent fo the 43rd Air Mobility Gruop at Pope Army Airfield, remembers comparisons to Pearl Harbor shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Air Force Andy Morataya

Armga, who was a 21-year-old single mother to a 10-month-old daughter at the time, wondered if it meant she’d go to war.

The Marines who Armga worked with soon deployed.

With a background in intel, Armga said her role was to continue supporting the unit she was with instead of having a warfighting mission.

It wasn’t until she reenlisted and was stationed in California in 2004 that she would deploy to Afghanistan for the first time.

“Just knowing what the focus was, how we had gone from the peacetime era over to supporting all of the folks that were deploying overseas, to support the war on terror — that was definitely a huge change,” Armga said.

While she was in California, Armga spent about two years in Afghanistan between three deployments, with the last in 2011.

About seven years ago, Argma said, she was stationed in Washington, D.C. and went to an IHOP in uniform.

Within minutes, the server approached her table and said someone paid for the meal.

“That’s been a consistent theme, honestly, over the last 20 years for me,” Armga said. “We have such great support in general from the American public ... it makes me feel very bad when I think of the Vietnam veterans because I know they did not have the level of support that we do from the American public.”

Armga said she respects the all-volunteer force that joined the military after 9/11, knowing it wasn’t during peacetime.

“With the sacrifices that people have made, that our families have made, that certainly is not going to be forgotten anytime soon,” she said.

Armga said she understands there are now questions about what the past 20 years have meant, but she said another 9/11 attack hasn’t happened on the American homefront during that time.

“All the sacrifices that people in uniform have made since 9/11, that has certainly not been a waste, and it means something,” she said.

She said she’s had conversations with people she served with in Afghanistan and others and recognizes leaving Afghanistan was “an emotional event.”

“Nothing will be taken for granted,” she said. “Nothing will be forgotten, and I will continue to share that message with my folks, especially the younger ones.”

Armga said she views 9/11 as a day that changed the nation and world, with the U.S. and its allies coming together and bringing change to the Afghan people.

She said she hopes the freedom and ideals of democracy will remain a change for the Afghan people.

With response to 9/11 being the primary focus for the military during the past 20 years, Armga said as the national defense strategy evolves for the U.S. to be the world’s great power against near-peer competitors, she’s seen investment in technology and capabilities.

“Just because the Global War on Terror piece is winding down, it doesn’t mean that there’s not going to be other areas of the world that we need to continue to stay attuned to and be prepared and ready to fight in case that situation arises,” she said.

Firefighter joins military after 9/11

Master Sgt. James Mullis II was a 20-year-old firefighter and medic in the Augusta suburb of Thompson, Georgia, on Sept. 11, 2001.

He and the other firefighters and medics prepped the trucks that Tuesday morning and then went to their usual restaurant for a biscuit.

As soon as they walked in, they saw that everyone was gathered around a small TV in the corner.

Mullis kept seeing the same video replay of the first plane hitting the north tower of the World Trade Center and expected someone to say it wasn’t real.

“Then the second one flew in,” he said.

Mullis said EMS pagers went off immediately. Most of the calls were related to panic attacks or respiratory distress.

Master Sgt. James Mullis II was a 20-year-old firefighter and medic in rural Georgia who joined the military one month after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Air Force

His partner had to go home because her aunt was in one of the towers. The aunt, they later learned, made it out.

Mullis, who was already considering joining the military because his grandfather and other family members served, went to a recruiter’s office the next morning.

“When something like that happens, it’s not even a question of what you do? You just do it,” he said.

He knew he would use his medical and firefighting background for something like pararescue. He committed to the recruiter that he would join.

In the meantime, he and one of his friends got time off from the fire department and started to head to New York City to help.

Once they reached the Virginia line, a call was released saying more people had arrived to help than planned so there wasn’t a need for any others.

The friend, Mullis said, started to ask him if he was serious about the military.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s happening,’” Mullis said. “And he said, ‘Well cool, take me with you. I want to go, too.’ So, we ended up joining the military on the buddy program.’”

Mullis was sworn in Oct. 11, 2001, on his 21st birthday and headed to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, on Jan. 2, 2002, for basic training as a firefighter.

His first deployment was to Romania, and the next year he deployed to Iraq.

“It was pretty much once a year, my whole firefighter career, that I was deployed ... whether it be (for) four months or six months,” Mullis said.

Mullis can’t remember if it was in Iraq or Afghanistan, but one of his earliest memories was deploying and people in the airport walking up and giving beers to the servicemembers.

“Everybody was celebrating and stuff and it was like a big deal that we were finally doing things,” he said.

Mullis was a firefighter for 10 years and has spent the past 10 years as a contracting officer.

He is set to retire Feb. 1.

He said he thinks it’s important to remember what happened on 9/11, and he thinks everyone should watch the videos and listen to the public safety radio calls. It’s a part of American history, he said.

The U.S. military follows a set of rules that the enemy may not follow, Mullis said.

That’s the reason why he’s served for the past 20 years. He thinks that if 20 others local veterans were asked what the past 20 years have meant to them, it would yield 20 different answers.

“The one thing that’s undeniable is that for the last 20 years, we haven’t had another 9/11,” he said.

Mullis said two decades at war is a long time.

“I don’t know if I have a thought on whether or not we went too long or not enough,” he said. “It feels odd that, you know, here we are 20 years and it’s ending.”

This article is published through the N.C. News Collaborative, a partnership of Lee Enterprises, Gannett and McClatchy newspapers in North Carolina that aims to better inform readers throughout the state.