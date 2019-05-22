Judge denies bond for woman who cops say killed her baby and lied about a kidnapping

NC mom in baby kidnapping hoax may go to 1st-of-its-kind psychiatric facility Krista Madden of Asheville, North Carolina, said her 7-week-old baby was kidnapped, according to a 911 transcript. The child was found in a ravine, and her mom was charged with attempted murder, police say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Krista Madden of Asheville, North Carolina, said her 7-week-old baby was kidnapped, according to a 911 transcript. The child was found in a ravine, and her mom was charged with attempted murder, police say.

A South Carolina mother accused of killing her baby last year was denied bond in court Wednesday, media outlets report.

Breanna Lewis, now 20, was charged in May 2018 with homicide by child abuse, improper disposal of human remains and giving false information to police after the death of her infant daughter, who she originally said was kidnapped, according to WBTW.

Lewis, of Chesterfield County, told police she was checking her mailbox when a man got out of a van, punched her and took her baby, according to The State.

But police later found the 11-month-old buried in a diaper box near her home and arrested Lewis, who admitted to making up the story, The State reported.

Lewis was denied bond in January, and Judge Paul Burch said it could not be set until Lewis got a mental health evaluation, according to WIS.

Lewis asked for bond again in South Carolina Circuit Court on Wednesday. Her attorneys argued she wasn’t a “danger to society” and should be granted bond as she had been in jail for close to a year, WPDE reported.

But she was denied again, “due to the seriousness of the allegations against” her, according to WPDE.