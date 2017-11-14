Two earthquakes recorded in North Carolina on Monday night and Tuesday morning

Two earthquakes were recorded in North Carolina Monday night and early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A 2.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 10:43 p.m. Monday about 14 miles southwest of Brevard, according to survey data. Brevard is about 35 miles south of Asheville
A 1.5-magnitude earthquake was detected at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday, about 3 miles east-southeast of Mountain View. Mountain View is about 55 miles northwest of Charlotte.
Smaller quakes like these aren’t likely to be noticed, but a quake’s magnitude doesn’t necessary indicate how intensely it is felt, according to the USGS.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
There were no reports of damage.
The magnitudes are graded on scales. The Richter Scale is not commonly used anymore, the USGS says. It’s been replaced by the moment magnitude scale, which is more accurate.
Small quakes like those reported near Brevard and Mountain View are common. There are hundreds of larger quakes, like 6.0 magnitude earthquakes, worldwide each year. Small quakes happen across the world every hour or so, according to USGS data.
There have been a few other earthquakes in North Carolina in 2017 so far, including a 2.1-magnitude earthquake west-northwest of Bryson City in February, a 2.5 magnitude south-southeast of Burnsville in October and a 1.7 magnitude north-northeast of Mount Holly in August.
“The USGS often updates an earthquake’s magnitude in the hours and sometimes days following the event. Updates occur as more data become available for analysis and more time-intensive analysis is performed. Additional updates are possible as a part of the standard procedure of assembling a final earthquake catalog,” according to the USGS.
Comments