Forum to answer questions about overhaul of I-40/NC 42 in Johnston County

This rendering shows the planned changes to the Interstate 40 interchange at N.C. 42 and Cleveland Road. The interchange will be extended to let drivers get on or off the highway at Cleveland Road as well as N.C. 42. Meanwhile, N.C. 42 traffic passing over I-40 will follow a criss-cross pattern known as a diverging diamond designed to eliminate left turns and reduce time spent at red traffic lights. NCDOT

People who live or work in the Cleveland community can learn more about the planned reconstruction of the Interstate 40 interchange with N.C. 42 at a public meeting Tuesday evening.

The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce has organized the forum with representatives of the companies that are carrying out the work. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Westview Elementary School, 11755 Cleveland Road.

The chamber wanted to give people a chance to hear first-hand about the project, the construction schedule and the state’s acquisition of right-of-way. Questions about the forum can be directed to chamber president M’Lea Peak by email at mlea@greaterclevelandchamber.com.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is overhauling the N.C. 42 interchange as part of a larger project to widen an 11-mile stretch of I-40 from Raleigh to Cleveland. Plans include a new traffic pattern at N.C. 42 that gives drivers the option of getting on or off at nearby Cleveland Road.

