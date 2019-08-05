Traffic
Forum to answer questions about overhaul of I-40/NC 42 in Johnston County
People who live or work in the Cleveland community can learn more about the planned reconstruction of the Interstate 40 interchange with N.C. 42 at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce has organized the forum with representatives of the companies that are carrying out the work. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Westview Elementary School, 11755 Cleveland Road.
The chamber wanted to give people a chance to hear first-hand about the project, the construction schedule and the state’s acquisition of right-of-way. Questions about the forum can be directed to chamber president M’Lea Peak by email at mlea@greaterclevelandchamber.com.
The N.C. Department of Transportation is overhauling the N.C. 42 interchange as part of a larger project to widen an 11-mile stretch of I-40 from Raleigh to Cleveland. Plans include a new traffic pattern at N.C. 42 that gives drivers the option of getting on or off at nearby Cleveland Road.
