Moped driver killed in crash with car, Durham police say

Durham police are investigating a Monday morning crash that left one person dead.

The crash involved a moped and a car at the intersection of North Guthrie Avenue and Juniper Street, according to police.

The driver of the moped died in the crash that happened shortly before 7:45 a.m.

Police did not release additional details, including the name of the person killed.

This story will be updated as more information is available.