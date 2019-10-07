Traffic
Moped driver killed in crash with car, Durham police say
Durham police are investigating a Monday morning crash that left one person dead.
The crash involved a moped and a car at the intersection of North Guthrie Avenue and Juniper Street, according to police.
The driver of the moped died in the crash that happened shortly before 7:45 a.m.
Police did not release additional details, including the name of the person killed.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
