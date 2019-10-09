Traffic
Downtown Raleigh street will be closed Thursday as massive oak tree comes down
A venerable oak tree on Nash Square downtown will be cut down on Thursday, prompting the city to close a block of Martin Street.
It will take most of the day for crews to take down the 90-foot-tall willow oak, which towers over the street on the south edge of the square. Martin Street will be closed between Dawson and McDowell streets at 7 a.m. and isn’t expected to open until 6 p.m.
The tree has been a part of Nash Square for more than a century. Old age and disease are forcing the city to take it down.
Comments