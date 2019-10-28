Traffic
12-year-old pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Cary
A 12-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Cary.
The child was struck at about 3:30 p.m. on Harrison Avenue near Wyatt Pond Lane, police said.
Northbound Harrison Avenue was closed between Dynasty Drive and Reedy Creek Road.
No charges had been filed as of 6 p.m., according to a Cary Police Department spokesperson.
Police were still investigating the accident and had not released the name of the child or driver.
This story will be updated when more information become available.
