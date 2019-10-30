Traffic
Interstate 40 will be closed overnight twice in the coming week near RDU
The new bridge abutments are finished, and now contractors are ready to place the girders that will carry Aviation Parkway across Interstate 40.
That will mean closing I-40 in both directions at the parkway at least twice overnight in the coming week. But while traffic will undoubtedly be slowed, the detour will be short.
If the weather cooperates, I-40 would be closed from midnight Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday, and then again from midnight Monday, Nov. 4, until 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. If it rains one of those two nights, contractors will try again starting at midnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
While I-40 is closed, traffic will be directed up the off ramps and then back down onto the highway. People catching early flights at nearby Raleigh-Durham International Airport those mornings will want to give themselves more time to get to RDU.
The new bridge is part of a $21.5 million overhaul of the interchange that includes building a new looping exit ramp to carry traffic from westbound I-40 onto southbound Aviation Parkway.
