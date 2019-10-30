Traffic

Interstate 40 will be closed overnight twice in the coming week near RDU

Contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation are building a new new ramp that will carry traffic from westbound Interstate 40 on to southbound Aviation Parkway, shown in section B of this diagram. They’re also replacing the bridge that carries the parkway over I-40.
The new bridge abutments are finished, and now contractors are ready to place the girders that will carry Aviation Parkway across Interstate 40.

That will mean closing I-40 in both directions at the parkway at least twice overnight in the coming week. But while traffic will undoubtedly be slowed, the detour will be short.

If the weather cooperates, I-40 would be closed from midnight Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday, and then again from midnight Monday, Nov. 4, until 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. If it rains one of those two nights, contractors will try again starting at midnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

While I-40 is closed, traffic will be directed up the off ramps and then back down onto the highway. People catching early flights at nearby Raleigh-Durham International Airport those mornings will want to give themselves more time to get to RDU.

The new bridge is part of a $21.5 million overhaul of the interchange that includes building a new looping exit ramp to carry traffic from westbound I-40 onto southbound Aviation Parkway.

