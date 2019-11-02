City of Oaks Marathon means downtown Raleigh street closures Sunday. Here’s what to know.

Runners in th 2013 City of Oaks Marathon in Raleigh. ehyman@newsobserver.com

The City of Oaks Marathon will close several downtown Raleigh streets on Sunday morning.

Most affected roads will close at 7 a.m. and remain closed for at least 90 minutes, though some streets will be affected through the afternoon.

The marathon begins on Hillsborough Street near Maiden Lane and Oberlin Avenue. That area will be closed between 3 a.m. and 3 p.m. Hillsborough Street between Pullen Road and Ashe Avenue will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. while the race begins.

The event, which also includes a half marathon and 10K and 5K races, will also affect the Raleigh Greenway. The House Creek Trail, Reedy Creek Trail and Mine Creek Trail are a part of race routes. Cross streets within a block of those trails will be detoured during the race.

Roads will reopen as race traffic clears. Most affected downtown streets are estimated to reopen by 9:30 a.m. Hillsborough Street between the Beltline and Pullen Road, though, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. through 1 p.m., and later near the race finish line close to the N.C. State Belltower.

A list of road closures, with estimated reopening times, is available online.

Sunday also is the first day of daylight savings, with time moving back an hour early Sunday morning.

In addition to the road closures because of the marathon, part of Capital Boulevard, near downtown, will remain closed until Monday morning due to construction. The southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard between Johnson Street and Lane Street closed on Friday night, and will remain closed until 6 a.m. Monday.

Drivers will be detoured onto Johnson Street, and then to Harrington Street. The outside two lanes of northbound Capital Boulevard, between Lane Street and Wade Avenue, also closed on Friday night and will remain closed through 6 a.m. on Monday.