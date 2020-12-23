Five-vehicle crash on I-40 near RDU airport leaves at least one dead. Avoid the area.

Breaking news File image

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

At least one person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 near Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

An N.C. State Highway Patrol official confirmed confirmed the fatality and said there are no other injuries so far.

Four cars and a truck were involved in the crash, which occurred around 4 p.m. near North Harrison Avenue in Wake County.

ABC11 described the truck as a cement truck.

Three left lanes are closed on I-40 East and West. Traffic was backed up for miles, media outlets reported.

The lanes are expected to reopen at 7:30 p.m.