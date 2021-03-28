Raleigh closes intersection near downtown, as monthlong infrastructure project begins

The city of Raleigh closed the intersection of West Peace Street at North Boylan Avenue last week, as an ongoing infrastructure project began that will see the road closed for roughly four weeks. ttisbell@sunherald.com File

The city of Raleigh closed a busy intersection last week, as an infrastructure project began that will keep the streets closed for roughly four weeks.

Raleigh Water announced in a Tuesday press release that it would fully close the intersection of West Peace Street at North Boylan Avenue near downtown Raleigh. The closure will allow for a water and sewer infrastructure project, and is expected to last for four weeks from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The city said access to businesses and for local traffic will remain open, but added that drivers should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Raleigh Water advised drivers entering the area to be wary of “posted traffic signs, closures, traffic cones, and work crews.”

It said that construction schedules could change due to weather or other unforeseen conditions.

The News & Observer has reached out to Raleigh Water for more information about the project and expected delays.