Westbound traffic on Interstate-40 near Cary has shut down due to a vehicle crash, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The westbound lanes were closed near North Harrison Avenue at 2:54 p.m. Monday, and delays are expected to last until 4:54 p.m. The expected impact on traffic is high, according to the NCDOT website.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.