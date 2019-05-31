Weather News
Severe storms could bring hail and strong winds to the Triangle on Friday
With some heat moving out, will storms move in?
The Triangle could see severe weather starting Friday afternoon, bringing threats of damaging winds and hail.
Strong storms are predicted from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. for Wake, Durham and other counties in central North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.
The storms are expected to be isolated or scattered, with threats that include high winds, hail and rainfall, forecasters say. The Raleigh and Durham areas could receive some rain during the day and up to three-quarters of an inch overnight.
Rain possibilities continue into Saturday morning, and a “slight chance of showers” is predicted after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
