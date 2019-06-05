Severe storms could bring tornadoes, hail and strong wind to the Triangle on Wednesday

Severe weather possible Wednesday afternoon and evening Check out the ABC11 First Alert weather forecast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the ABC11 First Alert weather forecast.

Central North Carolina could see storms starting Wednesday afternoon, with the possibility of isolated tornadoes, hail and strong winds, forecasters say.

About one-fourth of an inch of rain could fall in the Triangle, likely between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service says.

The area could see wind gusts up to 18 mph and up to a half-inch of rain, according to the NWS.

“Thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening will pose a primary risk of damaging wind gusts, with some hail in the most intense storms,” the weather service says.

The prediction comes as a “slight risk for severe weather” comes for about 31 million people in the United States on Wednesday, according to Don “Big Weather” Schwenneker of ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

In the Raleigh and Durham areas, more wet weather is possible overnight, forecasters say.

Rain chances could pick up again Friday and into next week, bringing a risk of flash flooding “especially west of the Triangle,” the National Weather Service says.

