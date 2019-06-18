Severe storms could bring quarter-sized hail, strong winds to the Triangle on Tuesday

Chance of severe weather in Tuesday’s weather forecast for NC Check out the ABC11 forecast for central and eastern N.C. as storms pop up in the area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the ABC11 forecast for central and eastern N.C. as storms pop up in the area.

Storms could arrive Tuesday afternoon in the Triangle, bringing the possibility of quarter-sized hail and strong winds, forecasters say.

The chance for rain in central North Carolina starts after 2 p.m. and continues overnight, according to the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office.

Thunderstorms predicted for the Triangle could result in winds “up to 45 or 50 mph and hail to the size of quarters,” the service says.

Overnight rainfall will be less than one-tenth of an inch, but the total could be higher if thunderstorms come through.

In Durham, Orange and other western counties, there’s a potential for flooding if storms start up again and hit the same areas, the National Weather Service says.

The weather conditions “may get strong enough to produce a severe storm,” reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The potential for rain is in the forecast for the next few days before sunny skies are expected on Friday.