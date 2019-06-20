Weather News
Storms could bring hail and isolated tornadoes to the Triangle on Thursday
Elevated risk of severe weather for NC through Thursday
Severe thunderstorms are possible for the Triangle on Thursday, bringing threats of high winds and hail nearly the size of ping-pong balls.
Storms are expected to hit central North Carolina after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
The main threats are wind gusts that could reach 70 mph and hail, the service says.
“Additionally, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out,” according to forecasters.
Rainfall totals could reach up to a quarter-inch, with more expected overnight, the National Weather Service says.
The conditions are expected to clear by Friday, when sunny skies are predicted.
