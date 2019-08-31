We’ve dropped our paywall on Hurricane Dorian stories

Video shows strong rip current from Hurricane Dorian on Hilton Head Island A video from Shore Beach Service on Hilton Head Island shows a strong rip current Aug. 31 near beach marker nine on the south end. The lifeguard service attributed the strong currents to Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A video from Shore Beach Service on Hilton Head Island shows a strong rip current Aug. 31 near beach marker nine on the south end. The lifeguard service attributed the strong currents to Hurricane Dorian.

As Hurricane Dorian continues to chart its course off the East Coast, we’ve decided to make the News & Observer’s hurricane-related news available to all readers — free of charge.

As a local paper with unique stakes and interests in the communities we cover, we are invaluably positioned to bring you the most reliable and up-to-date news about Hurricane Dorian and how it might affect you.

To get the most out of our fast-paced coverage, readers can download our mobile app in the Apple app store or Google Play, and sign up for breaking news alerts. You can also subscribe to our breaking news newsletter.

While we still believe that our challenging work is important and worth paying for, the core of our mission is to support our readers with information that matters most during major news events such as these. If you are not a current subscriber, please consider investing in a subscription.