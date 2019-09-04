What moves faster than Hurricane Dorian? Well, a turtle, molasses, lots of things

Entire SC, NC coastline under Hurricane Warning as Category 2 Dorian moves northwest Hurricane Dorian was located about 180 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian was located about 180 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border.

If you think Hurricane Dorian has been moving at a snail’s pace as it makes its way toward North Carolina, you wouldn’t be too far off.

Dorian was moving at a sluggish 9 mph Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

And 9 mph is actually pretty fast for this storm.

At one point Dorian was moving at an excruciating 1 mph as it stalled over the Bahamas on Monday, causing devastating amounts of damage.

Meanwhile, most hurricanes move at an average pace of about 10 to 35 mph, according to the Hurricane Research Division of the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration.

When a storm moves as slowly as Dorian, it can dump a tremendous amount of rain and pound an area with strong winds for an extended period of time.

So to put the storm’s pace into perspective, here are a few things that could outrun Dorian at various points in its trek:

▪ Turtles in a hurry. Although turtles only walk at a speed of about 1 mph, they can “run” up to 3 or 4 mph when they have somewhere to be, according to reference.com.

▪ Molasses. No, really. In 1919, a tank of molasses burst open in Boston and the “tsunami wave” that poured out moved up to 35 mph, according to History.com.

▪ Rabbits, without contest. A cottontail rabbit can hop up to 18 mph when threatened, according to National Geographic.

▪ Experienced skateboarders. The average speed for skilled skateboarders is 8 mph, according to Riding Boards.

▪ A merry-go-round at Six Flags. These attractions move at about 4.5 miles per hour.

▪ A snail might have even been able to give Dorian a run for his money at one point. Snails can move up to .03 mph, according to Snail-world.

▪ Mosquitoes. These bugs can fly up to 1.5 miles per hour, according to the American Mosquito Control Association.

▪ A lazy river. They move at a pace of 1 or 2 mph, Aquatics International says.