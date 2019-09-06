Here’s what you need to know about Hurricane Dorian this morning

Utility workers prepare for Hurricane Dorian At the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C., thousands of utility workers are staging Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, ready to be deployed as soon as Hurricane Dorian passes North Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C., thousands of utility workers are staging Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, ready to be deployed as soon as Hurricane Dorian passes North Carolina.

It’s Friday, Sept. 6, and here’s what you need to know about Hurricane Dorian and the aftermath.

The forecast

While you were sleeping, Hurricane Dorian was downgraded to a Category 1 storm, but the storm’s speed was increasing and was expected to remain a powerful storm as it traveled up the East Coast.

The storm has sustained winds of 90 mph and was picking up speed, moving at 15 mph with “tropical storm conditions spreading quickly northward” along the state’s coast. The speed was expected to increase through Saturday as it headed north toward New England and Nova Scotia.

In the Triangle, it’s still expected to be rainy with a high of 84 degrees and a low of 64.

Be aware of flash flood and tornado warnings.

Power outages

North Carolina Emergency Management reported 119,694 power outages across North Carolina, as of 3:30 a.m. That includes almost 2,500 in Wake County, 5,450 in Johnston County, 1,445 in Orange County and 802 in Harnett County.

If your power goes out, text REG to 57801 to get outage alerts via text. Text OUT to report an outage. Duke Energy can update the status of outages. Sign up online for email alerts at duke-energy.com/outages/alerts.

Check outage maps at outagemaps.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/ncsc or ncdps.gov/power-outages.

To report outages by phone:

Duke Energy Carolinas: 800-769-3766.

Duke Energy Progress: 800-419-6356.

Fallen trees and flooding

If you’re on the road, be aware of fallen trees and limbs as well as flash flooding. ABC11, The News & Observer’s news gathering partner, reported a tree fell on Jarvis Street in the Five Points neighborhood. In Wake Forest, a large tree had fallen at Lillie Liles Road at Alstonburg Avenue. Crews were on the scene overnight.

The state’s website drivenc.gov has details on what roads are closed and detours.

A waterspout spun out by one of the bands of Hurricane Dorian came ashore at Emerald Isle on Thursday morning, striking the Holiday Trav-L-Park RV park on Campground Road. Police say there were some injuries.

School closings and delays

Some Triangle school systems will reopen Friday while others will remain closed for a second day due to the impact of Hurricane Dorian.

Wake County: Closed

Johnston County: Closed

Franklin County: Closed

Harnett County: Closed

Durham Public Schools: 2-hour delayed opening

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools: 2-hour delayed opening

Orange County Schools: 2-hour delayed opening

All of these school closings are having a ripple effect on high school football games. Durham County still has games scheduled, but Wake and Johnston counties may make some adjustments, The News & Observer reported. When school is closed, most after-school activities also are canceled.

SHARE COPY LINK Several organizations and volunteers, with the U.S. Army National Guard, finished preparing an empty Sears location at Northgate Mall in Durham, NC, for Hurricane Dorian evacuees on Tuesday, Sep. 4.

Shelters

There are a few main shelters open in the Triangle. Here is the statewide list: ncdps.gov/storm-shelters

▪ Sears - Northgate Mall, 1620 Guess Road, Durham — Pet friendly

▪ North Johnston Middle School, 435 Oil Company Road, Micro, — Pet friendly

▪ C3 Church in Clayton is for people with medical needs. People should contact their local emergency management agency for a referral.

How to help

Volunteers will be needed after the hurricane, as well as financial contributions. The state disaster relief fund is at governor.nc.gov/donate-hurricane-recovery. Or send checks to: North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, 20312 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699.

Early voting

Election Day is Tuesday for special elections in the 3rd and 9th Congressional Districts, but several counties have closed early voting sites because of the storm.

The State Board of Elections has a website for the public to keep track of early voting and county boards of elections closures at ncsbe.gov/VotingandDisasters.

There have been requests from county boards and the North Carolina Democratic Party to extend in-person early voting into the weekend to make up for the lost hours. Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready, candidates in the 9th Congressional District, also have asked for an extension to early voting.

What’s happening on the coast?

Our team of reporters is along the North Carolina coast. Here are some of their stories.