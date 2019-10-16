Ready for frost? There’s a chance for it in central North Carolina this week

SHARE COPY LINK

A light frost could blanket parts of central North Carolina as temperatures in some areas could dip into the 30s this week, forecasters say.

Frost is possible near the Triangle on Friday and Saturday mornings, the National Weather Service says. The risk for the icy covering lies “outside of urban areas,” according to the service.

From late Thursday to early Friday, forecasters say “some isolated mid 30s appear likely in the rural/ normal cold spots of central NC.”

Lows could again fall into the 30s on Friday evening, making it “one of the two coldest nights of the season after a similarly cold start” that morning, according to the National Weather Service.

In Raleigh, nighttime temperatures are expected to stay a bit warmer. Lows could remain in the 40s through Friday, the National Weather Service says.

During the day, forecasters predict high temperatures in the 60s and 70s the rest of this week.

Showers are expected before 2 p.m. Wednesday, bringing up to a half inch of rain before skies clear up that night, the weather service says. Precipitation could return after 8 a.m Sunday, according to the forecast.

Typically, lows are about 49 degrees at this time of year, historic records from Raleigh-Durham International Airport show.