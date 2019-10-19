Rain and wind are in the forecast for Saturday night as the remains of Nestor cross NC

The remnants of Tropical Storm Nestor are expected to reach central and eastern North Carolina Saturday evening, bringing up to 2 inches of rain and gusty wind to the Triangle.

The National Weather Service said rain is likely to begin after 5 p.m., then increase in intensity overnight. The chance of precipitation, according to the NWS, is 100%.

Localized flooding is possible, especially on streets and in poor-draining areas, NWS said.

The wind is also expected to strengthen as the storm moves through, an east wind of 15 mph, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

The weather service says the wind may be strong enough to blow tree limbs onto power lines, causing isolated power outages.

Duke Energy was reporting a few dozen customers without power in the Triangle Saturday afternoon, but none of those outages were thought to be weather related.

The storm is expected to blow through the Triangle quickly, clearing out by midday Sunday, though gusty winds seem likely to linger through the afternoon.