Two separate tornado warnings end for Wake, Franklin, Durham, Orange and Granville

Parts of eastern Wake and southern Franklin counties were under a tornado warning from roughly 9:05 to 9:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Areas of concern included Knightdale and Rolesville.

The red areas of the map in eastern Wake County show where a tornado warning was active around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. National Weather Service

Earlier, parts of Orange and Durham counties once were under a tornado warning from about 7:45 to 8:25 p.m., the National Weather Service reported Thursday night.

The red areas of the map in northern Durham County and much of Granville County show where a tornado warning was active around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. National Weather Service

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 9:45 p.m. in Wake and Johnston counties; high winds and torrential rains are likely in those parts of the Triangle.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when “severe thunderstorms are occurring or imminent” in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

The greatest risk of severe weather for central North Carolina is between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., just in time for “peak trick-or-treating hours,” the National Weather Service said.

“Anyone planning to be outdoors late this afternoon and evening should closely monitor the weather and be prepared to quickly move indoors to a safe location,” the National Weather Service says.

In Chapel Hill, where thousands are expected to parade around outside on Franklin Street, the town announced at 8:10 p.m. that people should take shelter until the storm passes.

There was a 50 percent chance of rain in Raleigh in the afternoon, with less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall expected, according to the National Weather Service.

But more rain is possible as thunderstorms move into the area.

There’s a 90 percent chance of rain in Raleigh on Thursday night, with showers and thunderstorms possible before 11 p.m. and another thunderstorm possible between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., the weather service says.

Up to half an inch of rain is possible for Thursday night, the weather service says.