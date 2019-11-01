Break out the winter coats: Triangle could see first freeze of the season

It might have felt like summer Thursday, but now central North Carolina is preparing for its first freeze of the season.

A line of strong Halloween storms pushed out all that warm air, and the temperature dropped 30 degrees in some areas for a crisp morning Friday, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

“Quite the temperature change from yesterday with readings in the upper 30s and 40s this morning,” the National Weather Service in Raleigh said Friday. “It will be colder tonight, resulting in possible frost and freeze conditions.”

Freeze warnings and frost advisories have been issued for Saturday morning. National Weather Service

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Forecasters said temperatures will bottom out below freezing across much of the state between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday. Urban areas should stay just above freezing, with temperatures overnight forecast in the mid 30s.

The freeze warning extends from Winston-Salem east to Chapel Hill and Durham. Raleigh and the rest of Wake county are under a frost advisory.

The frost advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday for Wake, Johnston, Nash, Wilson, Harnett, Lee, Cumberland, Wayne, Edgecombe and Sampson counties.

The freeze warning includes Chatham, Alamance, Durham, Orange, Person, Franklin, Granville, Vance and Warren counties.