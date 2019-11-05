Ready for it to get even colder? Frozen blast could come to the Triangle this week

A frozen blast could hit central North Carolina this week as temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s and 30s some nights, forecasters say.

Frigid lows are possible in the Triangle overnight Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

On Friday, there’s a potential for the first widespread freeze as the “coldest air of the fall season” blankets the region, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The conditions are expected to impact places west of U.S. 1, said James Morrow, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, in a video Monday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

That night, temperatures are expected to drop to 28 degrees in Durham and 30 degrees in Raleigh, the National Weather Service says.

Freezing conditions could stick around until Saturday morning and return early Sunday, according to the service.

Normal lows this time of year are in the 40s, which the Triangle is expected to see on Tuesday and Thursday nights, records show.

The predicted freezing temperatures come after the high late last week reached 85 degrees, records show.

But by Monday morning, temperatures had dropped into the low 30s, ending the growing season in Durham, Wake and other counties.

Later this week, forecasters say highs are expected to be in the 60s through Thursday, when rain is possible. High temperatures are expected to plunge into the 50s into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.