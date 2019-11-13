The temperature dropped 30 degrees in 24 hours. When will the Triangle warm up?

Frigid air has blanketed central North Carolina, pushing temperatures into the 20s as winter made an early appearance in the Tar Heel state.

But how long will the bitter cold snap last?

Temperatures could start to warm up Thursday, but conditions will remain colder than average through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, it’s really cold out there. Forecasters say wind chills could stay in the teens until mid-morning Wednesday, creating a chilly commute for Triangle residents.

The daytime high could reach 41 degrees before another blast comes overnight, the weather service says. Then, a near-record low of 24 degrees is possible, according to forecasters.

Record lows stand at 23 degrees for Nov. 13, and 20 degrees for Nov. 14, both set in 1977, according to data for the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Normally, highs at this time of year are in the mid-60s, and lows are about 41 degrees, the data shows.

In the Triangle, temperatures could reach 50 degrees during the day Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Through the weekend, highs are expected to be in the 40s and 50s, with possible lows in the mid- to upper-30s, the service says. The forecast also calls for rain chances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The predictions come after the region got a wintry mix of sleet and rain on Tuesday, according to forecasters.

That day, temperatures fell from 56 degrees at about 4:30 a.m. to 29 degrees just before midnight, records show. By early Wednesday, it was about 26 degrees, according to data.