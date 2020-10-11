Heavy rain, isolated tornadoes possible Sunday in North Carolina from Delta remnants

Remnants from Hurricane Delta could bring severe weather to North Carolina on Sunday, forecasters say.

The storm made landfall Friday on the Louisiana coast with winds reaching 100 mph before weakening to a tropical depression Saturday morning. Now the storm’s remnants — located 65 south of Nashville, Tennessee, — are bringing potentially severe weather to North Carolina.

“A few brief/weak tornadoes are possible across the Carolinas today,” The National Hurricane Center says.

Western North Carolina could see 3 to 6 inches of rain, according to the NHC.

“These rainfall amounts have already led to flash, urban and small stream flooding along with isolated minor to moderate river flooding for parts of the region, and the flood threat, especially in areas of steep terrain, will continue through today,” the NHC says Sunday.

Record rainfall — 1.5 inches — was recorded in Asheville on Saturday, breaking the record of 1.15 inches set in 1999, the National Weather Service says.

The Charlotte area has also already seen heavy rain, recording nearly 2.4 inches in the last 24 hours at the gauge at the U.S. Geological Survey office, according to the USGS.

The Piedmont region, including the Charlotte area, is expected to continue to see periods of heavy rainfall into Sunday night, the weather service says.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible in the area Sunday afternoon and evening, especially southeast of I-85, the NWS says.

“Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, but a few brief tornadoes are possible as well,” forecasters say. “The showers and thunderstorms will diminish from the southwest tonight.”

The North Carolina mountains could also see thunderstorms and showers into Sunday night.

“Locally heavy rainfall and isolated flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas will be possible. The thunderstorms may produce cloud to ground lightning and briefly gusty winds as well,” the NWS says.

Portions of central North Carolina also face a risk heavy rain and flooding Sunday, the NWS’s Raleigh office says. Much of central North Carolina is under a “marginal risk” of severe weather, with parts under a “marginal risk” of excessive rainfall. Localized flash flooding is possible.

The greatest threat of heavy rain and flooding will be over western NC, including portions of the northwest Piedmont of central NC through tonight. Isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts will also be possible, mainly this afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/ePBPxoeLVR — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) October 11, 2020

“Isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts will also be possible, mainly this afternoon and evening,” the Raleigh office says.

The region was seeing “off and on rain showers” overnight and is expected to get 1 to 2 inches of rain by Sunday night, the weather service says.

Severe weather is also possible on the coast.

“This system will also produce heavy showers with torrential downpours today and tonight which could result in minor flooding of poor drainage areas,” the weather service says of Eastern North Carolina.

In southeastern North Carolina, isolated tornadoes and isolated damaging wind gusts are expected to be the main threat, the National Weather Service’s Wilmington office tweeted. The best chance of heavy rain was before noon, but the best chance of severe weather is between 1 and 9 p.m. Sunday.

Remnants of Delta could produce some severe weather across northeastern SC and southeastern NC today. Stay vigilant and weather aware! #ncwx #scwx



More details pic.twitter.com/9PTjINKhLF — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) October 11, 2020

A moderate risk of rip currents is in effect for Pender and New Hanover counties through Sunday evening.

The NWS’s Newport/Morehead office says there’s “another soggy day on tap.”

Thunderstorms are possible in the area Sunday afternoon and may linger into the night, the weather service says. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado are possible.

Another soggy day on tap...later this afternoon we could see some t'storms, which may linger into tonight, especially along the coast. A few t'storms could become organized and pose a risk for damaging winds, and an isolated tornado. Here's a look at the simulated radar #ncwx pic.twitter.com/yEh4InQlc9 — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) October 11, 2020

A moderate risk of rip current is in effect in the northeastern part of the state.

A small craft advisory is also in effect across the North Carolina coast.