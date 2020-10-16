Temperatures will take 20-degree plunge in the Triangle on Friday, forecasters say

Temperatures could plunge 20 degrees on Friday, bringing the potential for light frost this weekend in parts of central North Carolina.

Near Raleigh, highs in the mid-60s are expected before temperatures start to drop during the day, according to the ABC11, the News & Observer’s media partner. Overnight, forecasters predict a 42-degree low.

In Chatham, Durham and Orange counties, it could get even colder.

“Low temperatures tonight will dip into the 36-41 degree range,” the National Weather Service said on Friday morning. “Some localized light frost will be possible in low lying areas.”

Though the official overnight temperatures aren’t expected to be in the freezing range, frost forms when the ground is 32 degrees or lower.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Since official weather measurements are taken in an instrument shelter four to five feet above the ground, frost can form even when the official temperature is above freezing,” meteorologist Jeff Haby said on the National Weather Service’s website.

Frost is expected again in Chatham, Durham and Orange counties overnight Saturday, as temperatures throughout the Triangle could dip into the 30s, according to the service.

The change in temperature comes as a cold air mass makes its way east into North Carolina, according to ABC11. As the front moves into the region, Raleigh on Friday could see up to a quarter inch of rain, with the potential for more wet weather overnight and during thunderstorms.