Yep, that’s snow you’re seeing in some parts of the Triangle

The National Weather Service in Raleigh reports Dec. 7 that a band of light snow or a rain/snow mix will be moving into the area over the next couple of hours. No major impacts are expected.

Yes, that white stuff coming from the sky this afternoon is snow.

No, there won’t be very much of it.

A forecast from the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office said there is a chance of snow this afternoon, particularly north of Interstate 40.

A band with a mixture of rain and snow is passing through the region this afternoon, the NWS said in a tweet this afternoon.

But don’t worry about a mad dash to the grocery store for bread and milk.

The NWS added the region is not expected to see major impacts.

The region could see more flurries this evening, forecasters wrote, with showers expected to end by midnight.

“Any snow that falls is not expected to accumulate due to the ground being too warm,” according to the NWS forecast.

Weather service officials also warned that some bridges could become icy overnight, as temperatures might dip into the 20s in spots.

But that didn’t stop the, ahem, flurry of excited tweets from people in the Triangle stepping outside their home offices to look skyward.

Most flurries appeared to fall in the Durham area, with videos posted on Twitter showing the flurries falling at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

It’s snowing in North Durham! pic.twitter.com/DXwGjYDOms — Dudebrarian | BLM (@Dudebrarian919) December 7, 2020