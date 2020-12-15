Wintry weather is expected in parts of the Triangle this week. Here’s the forecast

Ice could blanket parts of the Triangle early Wednesday, making for dangerous driving conditions.

Freezing rain could also fall in parts of central North Carolina as overnight temperatures drop, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from midnight to noon Wednesday for Chatham, Durham, Orange and other counties to the west. In areas under the alert, forecasters say it’s possible to see “total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch, with locally higher amounts near two-tenths of an inch.”

The National Weather Service urges drivers to be cautious, as bridges and overpasses could become slick. Residents under the winter weather advisory are also encouraged to be ready for a possible loss of electricity.

“Gusty winds combined with light ice accrual on trees, may cause branches to snap, fall and cause scattered power outages,” forecasters said.

The freezing rain could start turning into rain in the late morning before skies clear on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The wintry weather is predicted as rain and cold air are expected to hit the region, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. Areas north and west of the Triangle have the highest chances for freezing rain.

In Western North Carolina, winter storm warnings have been issued Wednesday for mountainous counties near the Virginia border. In some places, snow and sleet could total 3 inches.