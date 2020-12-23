Tornadoes, flooding possible on Christmas Eve in the Triangle. Here’s the forecast

Eastern North Carolina, Raleigh and Durham could see severe storms on Christmas Eve.

Strong storms could hit much of North Carolina on Christmas Eve, bringing the potential for powerful winds and tornadoes.

In the Triangle, the potential for severe storms starts Thursday afternoon and goes into the night, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

In Durham, Orange, Wake and other nearby counties, the conditions could bring “damaging winds,” the National Weather Service said.

Also, forecasters say “moderate to heavy rainfall will create the possibility of minor flooding.” Raleigh is expected to see three-quarters of an inch of rain during the day Thursday, with the potential for more overnight.

Wake County and areas to the east have a higher chance of severe weather, including the potential for an isolated tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say tornadoes and powerful thunderstorm winds are also possible in Eastern North Carolina from Thursday to early Friday.

Through Christmas Day, coastal areas could see strong winds and rough surf, according to the weather service. Also, minor flooding is expected near the Pamlico Sound.