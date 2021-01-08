Will the Triangle see snow? Winter weather advisory in effect Friday

Little snow accumulation is predicted for Raleigh and Durham, forecasters say. National Weather Service

Snow could fall in the Triangle from Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing the risk of slick roads.

Raleigh and Durham are expected to see less than than 1 inch of accumulation, with higher snowfall amounts possible in areas to the north and west, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is in effect through 1 a.m. Saturday for Durham, Chatham, Franklin, Granville, Orange, Wake and other counties in the region, the weather service said.

“Rain could change to snow into the Triangle on Friday evening in the 8 p.m. to midnight time frame,” reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. “This is when there could be a slushy accumulation mainly on grassy surfaces.”

In Raleigh, a mix of rain and snow is expected to end by 2 a.m. Saturday, followed by a “slight” snow chance until 4 a.m., forecasters said.

The Triad and areas near and north of Interstate 85 could see up to 2 inches of snow. The “wet nature of the snow” and wind gusts could be enough to damage trees and cause power outages, according to the National Weather Service.

A mix of rain and sleet began to fall in Raleigh early Friday. Up to a quarter-inch of rainfall is expected during the day as temperatures reach a high of 38 degrees.

Overnight Friday, temperatures could drop to a 31-degree low, according to the forecast.

The conditions could bring dangers to roads throughout central North Carolina, especially in areas that get snow accumulation. Black ice is possible from late Friday through 11 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies are expected to clear during the day Saturday, when a high of 47 degrees is predicted.