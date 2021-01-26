Rain could turn into snow in the Triangle this week. What to expect and when

Snow could fall in the Triangle this week, but don’t expect a lot of it.

Rain is expected to transition to or mix with snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The wintry weather is expected mainly near and north of U.S. 64 in central North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

“A dusting to half inch of snow accumulation is possible on grassy areas, with the best chance closer to the Virginia border,” forecasters said as of Tuesday morning.

In Raleigh, there’s a potential for rain Wednesday afternoon and evening.

As overnight temperatures dip into the 30s, precipitation is expected to change to a mix of rain and snow from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday. There’s a potential for snow from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., according to the weather service.

Skies are expected to clear later in the day Thursday, when forecasters predict a high of 43 degrees.

This week’s wintry weather is possible as cold air moves into central North Carolina following a low pressure system, according to forecasters.

“This cold air may catch up to the precipitation in time to allow for a change to a bit of snow,” though the rain could stop before it gets cold enough for snow, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.