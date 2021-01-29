Will the Triangle see another burst of snow? Here’s the weekend forecast

Another round of snow is possible for the Triangle this weekend — but it may not stick around.

Snow or freezing rain could fall overnight Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The wintry weather is expected as low temperatures dip into the 30s in central North Carolina.

The conditions are especially possible in areas to the north and west, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

In Raleigh, forecasters said there’s potential for rain and snow from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday. Then, freezing rain could stretch from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“Little or no snow accumulation expected,” the weather service said.

Rain is possible after 11 a.m. Sunday as forecasters predict a daytime high of 41 degrees.

“I do think what could start as wintry mix will end as rain,” ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker said. “We could pick up up to an inch of rain.”

As overnight temperatures drop again, a “slight chance of rain or freezing rain” is possible early Monday, according to the weather service.

Early Thursday, a light snow fell in Raleigh, Durham and other parts of central North Carolina. While up to 3 inches were reported near the Triangle, some places closer to the Virginia border saw 5 inches of snow or more.

The weather service warned all the melting snow could lead to black ice, making roads slick through midday Friday.