Freezing rain could fall in the Triangle this week. Here’s the forecast

Freezing rain and ice are possible in central North Carolina this week.

Rain could transition to ”light” freezing rain Thursday night to Friday morning and again early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A “glaze” of ice could coat elevated surfaces early Friday and Saturday in Durham, Granville, Orange, Person and other counties near and north of Interstate 85, the weather service said.

Forecasters as of Wednesday morning said “no significant accumulations of ice” are predicted for Chatham, Franklin, Wake and other counties south and east of the I-85 corridor.

In the Triangle, two weather systems will bring the potential for freezing rain, according to the forecast. Rain chances start Wednesday night and continue the next several days, when low temperatures could be around the freezing mark.

In Orange County, forecasters predict freezing rain from 5 a.m. to noon Friday in Hillsborough. Another round of freezing rain is possible 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Up to 1.25 inches of rain could fall over those two days, according to the National Weather Service.

To the north, a winter storm watch has been issued for Virginia counties as 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible along the North Carolina border, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. A map shows ice accumulations are expected to reach up to 0.1 inches in that area and the Triad.