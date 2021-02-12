Winter weather advisory issued for the Triangle ahead of expected freezing rain, ice

Ice accumulations are possible in the Triangle, forecasters say. National Weather Service

Freezing rain and ice could make for dangerous driving conditions in the Triangle on Friday and Saturday.

A winter weather advisory has been issued through noon Saturday for parts of central North Carolina, including Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Orange and Wake counties.

“Occasional freezing rain will taper off to patchy freezing drizzle” Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. More freezing rain is likely Friday night through Saturday morning.

Parts of the Triangle, including Raleigh, could see up to one-tenth of an inch of ice, forecasters say, while areas closer to the Virginia border could see up to two-tenths of an inch.

In Raleigh, rain or freezing rain is possible before 10 a.m. Friday, when it’s expected to start raining or drizzling. Freezing rain could fall again between 4 a.m. and noon Saturday, according to the forecast.

The conditions could make for slick roads, the National Weather Service said.

“Hazardous travel conditions are possible this morning, mainly on bridges and overpasses,” forecasters said early Friday. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Hazardous travel conditions are expected to continue later tonight into Saturday morning with additional freezing rain expected.”

The winter weather advisory is in place until noon Saturday.